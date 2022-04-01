Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,249,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 69,390 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.12% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $233,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $175,652,000 after acquiring an additional 205,244 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6,487.3% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 152,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 150,571 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 209,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,181,000 after acquiring an additional 90,724 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,063.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 87,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,910,000 after acquiring an additional 83,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,324.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,761,000 after acquiring an additional 58,404 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $164,240.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $208,036.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,354 shares of company stock valued at $474,335 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.86.

NYSE HII traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $199.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.50 and a twelve month high of $228.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.08.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.35 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.91%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

