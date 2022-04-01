Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Hurco Companies stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.52. 7,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,130. The stock has a market cap of $208.47 million, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.43. Hurco Companies has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $38.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.13.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.89 million for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 3.89%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Hurco Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Hurco Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HURC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 87,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 10.2% in the third quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 8,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Hurco Cos., Inc is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support.

