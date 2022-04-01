HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 34.23% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Get HUYA alerts:

HUYA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC reduced their price objective on HUYA from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on HUYA in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. China Renaissance Securities lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. CLSA reduced their price objective on HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on HUYA from $11.80 to $6.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HUYA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.99.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average of $7.19. HUYA has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $20.90.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HUYA will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in HUYA by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in HUYA by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in HUYA by 176.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in HUYA by 633.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile (Get Rating)

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HUYA (HUYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.