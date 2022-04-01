Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Short Interest Update

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,988,800 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the February 28th total of 4,961,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 356.1 days.

OTCMKTS:HRNNF traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.24. The stock had a trading volume of 363 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,555. Hydro One has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $27.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.89.

HRNNF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC raised their target price on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hydro One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

