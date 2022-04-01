Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$32.36.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on H shares. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hydro One to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

TSE:H traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$33.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,607,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,359. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.23, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Hydro One has a one year low of C$29.06 and a one year high of C$34.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a $0.266 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Hydro One’s payout ratio is currently 65.37%.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

