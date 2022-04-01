Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.65

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.65 and last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 11772 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

About Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY)

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers branded prescription products under the Mantecorp Farmasa, Episol, Predsim, Alivium, Lisador, Rinosoro, Celestamine, Maxsulid, Diprospan, Mioflex-A, and Addera D3 brands; dermo-cosmetics products under the Mantecorp Skincare brands; and consumer health products under the Apracur, Benegrip, Coristina d, Engov, Epocler, Estomazil, and other brands.

