Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,352. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $89.93.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($2.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative return on equity of 21.95% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $829.70 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1,176.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after buying an additional 216,191 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 450,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,500,000 after purchasing an additional 146,869 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 689,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,662,000 after purchasing an additional 143,688 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 102,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

