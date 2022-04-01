iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

ICAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of iCAD from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get iCAD alerts:

In other iCAD news, Director Timothy Norris Irish purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $25,465.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $52,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iCAD by 324.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 94,542.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iCAD during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of iCAD during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. 50.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICAD traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.63. 2,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,952. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.33. iCAD has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.25 million, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.21.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.81 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that iCAD will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

iCAD Company Profile (Get Rating)

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.