Iconic Token (ICNQ) Price Up 1.3% This Week

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $4.10 million and $373.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000899 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00047378 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,450.00 or 0.07463725 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,293.96 or 1.00152158 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00046627 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,877,786 coins. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars.

