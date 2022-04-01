Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:ICVX opened at $7.04 on Friday. Icosavax has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.74.
In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 175,318 shares of Icosavax stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $794,190.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cassia Cearley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Icosavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Icosavax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.57.
About Icosavax (Get Rating)
Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Icosavax (ICVX)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Icosavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icosavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.