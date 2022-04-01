Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICVX opened at $7.04 on Friday. Icosavax has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.74.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 175,318 shares of Icosavax stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $794,190.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cassia Cearley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Icosavax by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Icosavax in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Icosavax by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Icosavax by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Icosavax by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Icosavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Icosavax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

