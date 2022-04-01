IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IEX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of IDEX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $237.50.
IEX stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $192.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.32 and a 200 day moving average of $215.15. IDEX has a 12 month low of $181.66 and a 12 month high of $240.33.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in IDEX in the third quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in IDEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.
IDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
