IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IEX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of IDEX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $237.50.

IEX stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $192.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.32 and a 200 day moving average of $215.15. IDEX has a 12 month low of $181.66 and a 12 month high of $240.33.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in IDEX in the third quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in IDEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

