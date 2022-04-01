IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:IGMS traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,482,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of -0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.51. IGM Biosciences has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $99.44.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IGMS shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $101.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.10.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,011,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,855,000 after acquiring an additional 36,220 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 118,240 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 498.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 27,859 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 742.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 132,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 116,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

