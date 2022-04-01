IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share.
NASDAQ:IGMS traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,482,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of -0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.51. IGM Biosciences has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $99.44.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IGMS shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $101.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.10.
About IGM Biosciences (Get Rating)
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IGM Biosciences (IGMS)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.