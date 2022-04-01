II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp cut shares of II-VI to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of II-VI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of II-VI from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.31.

Shares of IIVI stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.12. II-VI has a 1-year low of $54.35 and a 1-year high of $83.45.

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. II-VI had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $34,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard H. Xia sold 6,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $446,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,439. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in II-VI by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in II-VI during the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new position in II-VI during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,576,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in II-VI by 3,861.5% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 172,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after buying an additional 167,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

