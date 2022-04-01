Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,192 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $8,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.2% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $16,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.9% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,890 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.8% during the third quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 39,759 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $16,127,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at about $20,974,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

ILMN opened at $349.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $335.96 and its 200-day moving average is $374.23. The stock has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of 69.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.79 and a twelve month high of $526.00.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.91.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total transaction of $126,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

