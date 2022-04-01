Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Immatics N.V. engages in the discovery of targets for cancer immunotherapies. It is developing targeted immunotherapies with focus on treating solid tumors. Immatics N.V., formerly known as ARYA SCIENCES, is based in Tuebingen, Germany. “
Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Immatics from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Immatics in the second quarter worth about $328,000. Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Immatics in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Immatics during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,401,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Immatics during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Immatics during the 2nd quarter worth about $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
