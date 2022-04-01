Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immatics N.V. engages in the discovery of targets for cancer immunotherapies. It is developing targeted immunotherapies with focus on treating solid tumors. Immatics N.V., formerly known as ARYA SCIENCES, is based in Tuebingen, Germany. “

Get Immatics alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Immatics from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

IMTX stock opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $502.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.11. Immatics has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Immatics in the second quarter worth about $328,000. Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Immatics in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Immatics during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,401,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Immatics during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Immatics during the 2nd quarter worth about $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

About Immatics (Get Rating)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immatics (IMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.