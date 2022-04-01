Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.77% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Immatics N.V. engages in the discovery of targets for cancer immunotherapies. It is developing targeted immunotherapies with focus on treating solid tumors. Immatics N.V., formerly known as ARYA SCIENCES, is based in Tuebingen, Germany. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Immatics from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of Immatics stock opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $502.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average is $11.11. Immatics has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $16.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMTX. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Immatics by 69.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Immatics during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Immatics during the third quarter valued at $130,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Immatics during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Immatics by 161.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. 35.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

