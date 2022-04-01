Imperial Brands’ (IMB) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,100 ($27.51) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.51) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,941.50 ($25.43).

Shares of IMB stock opened at GBX 1,610.50 ($21.10) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.31 billion and a PE ratio of 5.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,670.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,614.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.14. Imperial Brands has a 12 month low of GBX 1,434.23 ($18.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,822 ($23.87).

In related news, insider Simon Langelier purchased 47 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,639 ($21.47) per share, with a total value of £770.33 ($1,009.08).

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

