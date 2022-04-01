INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Major Shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc Purchases 4,076 Shares

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.43 per share, for a total transaction of $299,300.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 1,124 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.99 per share, for a total transaction of $80,916.76.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 7,026 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.99 per share, for a total transaction of $505,801.74.

On Monday, March 14th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 5,934 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.98 per share, with a total value of $427,129.32.

On Thursday, March 10th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 227 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,344.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 6,937 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.51 per share, for a total transaction of $496,064.87.

On Monday, February 28th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 100 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $7,599.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 13,987 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,059,515.25.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 6,201 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.96 per share, for a total transaction of $471,027.96.

On Friday, February 18th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 1,112 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,512.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.84 per share, with a total value of $3,792,000.00.

Shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock opened at $73.09 on Friday. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $82.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.15. The stock has a market cap of $744.49 million, a PE ratio of 60.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.89%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 142.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $103,000. 58.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

