Infinitecoin (IFC) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 20.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. In the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. Infinitecoin has a total market capitalization of $13.90 million and approximately $167.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Infinitecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 90.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitecoin Coin Profile

Infinitecoin (CRYPTO:IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,021 coins. The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Infinitecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Infinitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

