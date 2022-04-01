Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on INFI. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.39.

INFI traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,981. The company has a market cap of $105.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $3.89.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INFI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,398.81% and a negative return on equity of 172.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 56,995 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $362,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. 53.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

