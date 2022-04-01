Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 652.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,355 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.14% of Ingevity worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 3.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Ingevity by 20.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in Ingevity by 1.8% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Ingevity by 9.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGVT opened at $64.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.57. Ingevity Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.44 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 31.41%. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NGVT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.20.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

