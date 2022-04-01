Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Given “Neutral” Rating at Seaport Res Ptn

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Seaport Res Ptn in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Innospec’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.13 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innospec in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innospec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Innospec stock opened at $92.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.31. Innospec has a 52-week low of $81.00 and a 52-week high of $107.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.95.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $413.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.60 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Innospec will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Landless sold 348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $33,679.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ian Malcolm Mcrobbie sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $37,141.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,713 shares of company stock worth $1,521,521 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Innospec by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Innospec during the 4th quarter worth $20,222,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Innospec by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 360,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,610,000 after purchasing an additional 82,660 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Innospec by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Innospec by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,268,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $385,574,000 after purchasing an additional 370,154 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

