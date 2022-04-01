Insider Buying: Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Major Shareholder Acquires $22,033.50 in Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $22,033.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 100 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,839.00.

NYSE:PINE opened at $18.80 on Friday. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $21.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.41 million, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.32). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.71%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PINE shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.92.

About Alpine Income Property Trust (Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

