Insider Buying: BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Portfolio Manager Purchases 3,890 Shares of Stock

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. acquired 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $50,336.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MUJ stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.98. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.83 and a 52 week high of $16.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 9,399 shares in the last quarter. 10.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

