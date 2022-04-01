Insider Buying: GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) CEO Buys 350,000 Shares of Stock

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) CEO Salvatore Palella acquired 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Salvatore Palella also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GreenVision Acquisition alerts:

On Tuesday, March 8th, Salvatore Palella purchased 50,000 shares of GreenVision Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $152,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Salvatore Palella acquired 300,000 shares of GreenVision Acquisition stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $1,734,000.00.

Shares of GreenVision Acquisition stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. GreenVision Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $41.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average is $7.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut GreenVision Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

GreenVision Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. is a newly organized special purpose acquisition company formed under the laws of the State of Delaware for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GreenVision Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenVision Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.