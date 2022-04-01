Insider Buying: India Capital Growth Fund Limited (LON:IGC) Insider Acquires £10,036 in Stock

India Capital Growth Fund Limited (LON:IGC – Get Rating) insider Lynne Duquemin purchased 9,650 shares of India Capital Growth Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £10,036 ($13,146.45).

LON:IGC opened at GBX 106.50 ($1.40) on Friday. India Capital Growth Fund Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 87.66 ($1.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 134 ($1.76). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 109.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 117.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £102.88 million and a P/E ratio of 2.02.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of India Capital Growth Fund in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

India Capital Growth Fund Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ocean Dial Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of mid and small cap companies.

