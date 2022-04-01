Insider Buying: Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Director Purchases 5,385,208 Shares of Stock

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) Director Innoviva, Inc. purchased 5,385,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,926,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Innoviva, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, Innoviva, Inc. purchased 3,614,792 shares of Innoviva stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,073,960.00.

NASDAQ:INVA traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $19.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,270,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,759. The company has a quick ratio of 54.02, a current ratio of 54.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.34. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $20.48.

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $107.68 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 67.84% and a return on equity of 56.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,614,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Innoviva by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 129,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 60,392 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 24,656 shares during the last quarter. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INVA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Innoviva from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

