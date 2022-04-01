Insider Buying: Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG) Insider Buys 8,700 Shares of Stock

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG – Get Rating) insider Ian Carter acquired 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,146 ($15.01) per share, for a total transaction of £99,702 ($130,602.57).

Watches of Switzerland Group stock opened at GBX 1,140 ($14.93) on Friday. Watches of Switzerland Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 648 ($8.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,600 ($20.96). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,189.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,224.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.74.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,610 ($21.09) price objective on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts. The company operates 113 stores in the United Kingdom and 22 stores in the United States, as well as through five transactional websites under the Mono-Brand Boutiques, Watches of Switzerland, Mappin & Webb, Goldsmiths, and Mayors brand names.

