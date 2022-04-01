Insider Selling: Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) COO Sells $10,342.08 in Stock

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) COO Jason A. Okazaki sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $10,342.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ASMB opened at $2.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.77. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $4.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average is $2.35.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASMB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.02.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASMB. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,990,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 413.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 671,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 540,423 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 510.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 532,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 445,090 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,838,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 369,375 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

