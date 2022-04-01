Insider Selling: Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) CFO Sells 8,200 Shares of Stock

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $425.39 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $334.61 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $408.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.51.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $323,382,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Cintas by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 836,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,667,000 after purchasing an additional 603,924 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $1,242,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cintas by 1,574.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 400,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Cintas by 119.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 721,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,406,000 after purchasing an additional 392,143 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

