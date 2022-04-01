Insider Selling: Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Senior Officer Sells C$19,683.25 in Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Jason Cho sold 1,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.22, for a total transaction of C$19,683.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$697,631.77.

Jason Cho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Jason Cho sold 1,325 shares of Eldorado Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.16, for a total transaction of C$18,756.44.

Shares of ELD opened at C$14.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion and a PE ratio of -14.77. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52-week low of C$9.52 and a 52-week high of C$15.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06.

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Rating ) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$308.38 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ELD. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. CSFB set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.88.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil.

