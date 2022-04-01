Insider Selling: Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Sells $2,202,226.70 in Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.15, for a total value of $2,202,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 30th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total value of $730,075.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 35,245 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $10,306,695.35.

On Thursday, March 17th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total value of $62,436,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 173,085 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.39, for a total value of $46,627,368.15.

On Friday, March 11th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,840 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.05, for a total value of $5,876,052.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,018 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.52, for a total value of $5,335,197.36.

On Friday, March 4th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total value of $55,070,400.00.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $286.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $272.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.64, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $178.58 and a 1 year high of $295.33.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

