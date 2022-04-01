Insider Selling: Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Sells $2,202,226.70 in Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.15, for a total value of $2,202,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 30th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total value of $730,075.00.
- On Monday, March 21st, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 35,245 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $10,306,695.35.
- On Thursday, March 17th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total value of $62,436,000.00.
- On Monday, March 14th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 173,085 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.39, for a total value of $46,627,368.15.
- On Friday, March 11th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,840 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.05, for a total value of $5,876,052.00.
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,018 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.52, for a total value of $5,335,197.36.
- On Friday, March 4th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total value of $55,070,400.00.
Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $286.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $272.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.64, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $178.58 and a 1 year high of $295.33.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.33.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.
About Eli Lilly and (Get Rating)
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eli Lilly and (LLY)
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.