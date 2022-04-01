Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Sells 1,382 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $54,768.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,378 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $142,561.10.

On Monday, January 10th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,116 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $157,536.20.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $40.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.19. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $129.09.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 90.55% and a negative net margin of 75.43%. The business’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. Research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Natera by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

