Insider Selling: Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Director Sells 2,300 Shares of Stock

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) Director John Chisholm sold 2,300 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $27,623.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NGS stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.17. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $14.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 1.77.
Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.39). Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on NGS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
About Natural Gas Services Group
Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.
