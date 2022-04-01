Insider Selling: Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Director Sells 2,300 Shares of Stock

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) Director John Chisholm sold 2,300 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $27,623.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NGS stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.17. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $14.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 1.77.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.39). Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 243.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NGS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

About Natural Gas Services Group (Get Rating)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

