Insider Selling: Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $790,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:NEM traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.78. 7,587,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,501,232. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $83.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.09 and a beta of 0.27.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.72%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEM. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Newmont from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc grew its position in shares of Newmont by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 269,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 3.7% in the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,503,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Newmont by 8.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 243,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 19,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

