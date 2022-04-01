Insider Selling: Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Director Sells $325,290.00 in Stock

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $92.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.42. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $96.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 80,200.0% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SAIC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

Science Applications International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

