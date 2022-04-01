Insider Selling: Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) CEO Sells 69,602 Shares of Stock

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $4,412,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $61.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 441.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.68. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $64.02.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is 1,285.81%.

VTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the third quarter worth about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ventas in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 135.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

