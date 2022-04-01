Insider Selling: Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Director Sells 2,030 Shares of Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $312,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sabrina Simmons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $820,550.00.

WSM traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $145.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,290,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,209. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.85 and a 12-month high of $223.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.61. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.18%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,555,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,269,000 after buying an additional 198,409 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,532,000 after acquiring an additional 115,657 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $192,045,000 after purchasing an additional 309,298 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,022,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $181,317,000 after acquiring an additional 46,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 917,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WSM shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.30.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

