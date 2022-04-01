Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 506,400 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the February 28th total of 699,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 876,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of INTV stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,378,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,951. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.22. Integrated Ventures has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.46.

Get Integrated Ventures alerts:

Integrated Ventures Company Profile (Get Rating)

Integrated Ventures, Inc engages in the digital currency mining operations. The company manufactures equipment; and sells mining rigs, as well as develops blockchain software. As of June 30, 2021, it owned approximately 914 miners that mine bitcoin, litecoin, Zcash, and ethereum. The company is based in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.