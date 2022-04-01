Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ICPT. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

ICPT traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.73. 12,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,518. The stock has a market cap of $496.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average of $16.23. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $92.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.58) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 98,837.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 8,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

