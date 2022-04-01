Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.95

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.95 and last traded at $34.89, with a volume of 12058 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.55.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Itaú Unibanco cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercorp Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.83. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Intercorp Financial Services ( NYSE:IFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $253.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.90 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 18.88%. On average, analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,970,000 after acquiring an additional 43,257 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 141,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 38,253 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 267,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after buying an additional 125,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 43,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 9,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

