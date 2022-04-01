International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.71

International Baler Co. (OTCMKTS:IBAL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.71 and traded as low as $1.63. International Baler shares last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 6,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $8.45 million, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71.

International Baler Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IBAL)

International Baler Corporation manufactures and sells baling equipment to compress various materials into bales for handling, shipping, disposal, storage, and recycling. The company offers general purpose horizontal and vertical balers for compaction of paper, corrugated boxes, and miscellaneous solid waste materials; and specialty balers, including scrap metal, drum crusher, textile, and double chamber balers that are used for textile materials, used clothing, aluminum cans, 55-gallon drums, and synthetic rubber.

