International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.71

International Baler Co. (OTCMKTS:IBAL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.71 and traded as low as $1.63. International Baler shares last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 6,000 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of $8.45 million, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71.
International Baler Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IBAL)
