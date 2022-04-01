Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 26,972 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 224,488 shares.The stock last traded at $28.01 and had previously closed at $28.00.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Intersect ENT in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.95.
The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.25.
Intersect ENT Company Profile (NASDAQ:XENT)
Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.
