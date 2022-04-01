Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 26,972 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 224,488 shares.The stock last traded at $28.01 and had previously closed at $28.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Intersect ENT in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.95.

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,175,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,712,000 after purchasing an additional 916,989 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,638,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,052,000 after purchasing an additional 44,498 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,571,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 1,084.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,575,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,414,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,635,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

