Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Intrepid Potash from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrepid Potash from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intrepid Potash presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Shares of IPI traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,739. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.82 and its 200 day moving average is $46.96. Intrepid Potash has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $93.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.07.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 92.42% and a return on equity of 4.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $35.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 10,000 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $464,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $1,040,770.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,956 shares of company stock valued at $9,881,704. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,965,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 18.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 890,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,530,000 after purchasing an additional 136,245 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 42.3% in the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 389,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,040,000 after acquiring an additional 115,812 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at $4,511,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 21,590.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 82,906 shares in the last quarter. 37.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intrepid Potash (Get Rating)

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.