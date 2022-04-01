Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stake Increased by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 202.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,547 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $27,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 213.5% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 198.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 5,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $12,385,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 204.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 327,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,845,000 after buying an additional 220,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $301.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $284.40 and its 200-day moving average is $324.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.36 billion, a PE ratio of 64.65, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.17 and a 52 week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.35.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

