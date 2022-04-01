Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMT. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 190.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 46,432 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $920,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 233.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 12,547 shares in the last quarter.

BSMT stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.64. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $26.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

