Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on IVR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco Mortgage Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

IVR stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $2.30. 132,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,655,921. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Invesco Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:IVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 53.19% and a positive return on equity of 16.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVR. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

