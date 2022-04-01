Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,991 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,267,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,958,000 after buying an additional 96,739 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,371.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,203,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,602,000 after buying an additional 1,121,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 994,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,505,000 after buying an additional 92,578 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.04. 325,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,778,592. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $57.82 and a 12-month high of $68.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.53.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.