Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Purchased by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 160,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF makes up about 2.3% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned 0.40% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $12,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPV. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 13,279.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 27,090 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,291,000 after purchasing an additional 559,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,513,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,785,000 after purchasing an additional 140,581 shares during the period.

RPV stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.75. The stock had a trading volume of 868,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,961. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.08. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $71.70 and a 1-year high of $87.39.

