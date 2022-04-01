Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Position Lowered by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. decreased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. owned about 0.24% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XSLV. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

NYSEARCA:XSLV traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.69. 1,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,198. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $52.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.40.

